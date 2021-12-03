Asset Dedication LLC Buys 238 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 238.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NET shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

Cloudflare stock opened at $166.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.67 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $6,494,168.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $2,546,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,560.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,740 shares of company stock valued at $120,455,635 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

