Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 81,188 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of United Rentals worth $25,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in United Rentals by 6.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 172.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $339.42 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.69 and a 200-day moving average of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.30.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

