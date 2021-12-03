Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 605,201 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605,201 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $48,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -85.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

