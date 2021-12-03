Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 180,434 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180,434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BLK opened at $918.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $907.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $895.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

