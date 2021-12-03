Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of Trimble worth $44,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Trimble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,345 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,989. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $86.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.05. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

