Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $36.35 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,998 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $36,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,667,151,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 239.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,190,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 96.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 935,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 565.7% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 771,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,501,000 after purchasing an additional 655,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.