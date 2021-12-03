Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,019 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $27,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.