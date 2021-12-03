Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce $188.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.52 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $233.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $723.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN opened at $145.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.38. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

