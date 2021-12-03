Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of ASHTY opened at $328.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.66. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $172.52 and a 12-month high of $349.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.