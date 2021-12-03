Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Ascletis Pharma stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ascletis Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It offers Ganovo, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); Pegasys, an interferon receptor for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B; and Ravidasvir, a NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of HCV.

