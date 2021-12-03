Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.55. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,263,915 shares of company stock worth $124,636,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $11,715,216. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

