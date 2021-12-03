Aryacoin (AYA) Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $24,021.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

