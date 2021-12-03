Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARTAU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. Artisan Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTAU. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,959,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,968,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,484,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

