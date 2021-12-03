Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 234.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 113.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Shares of AJG opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

