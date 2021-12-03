Artfinity (AT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,144.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $348,220.74 and approximately $6,144.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 79% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00241130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00086907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.