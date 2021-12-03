Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

