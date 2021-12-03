Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.67.
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.
