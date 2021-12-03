Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $98.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.81. 3,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,517. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.