Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 8,764 Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 15.28% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:ECOW opened at $24.00 on Friday. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

