Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,725 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $119.34 and a twelve month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

