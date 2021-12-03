Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,504 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

NYSEARCA COM opened at $31.22 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $33.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09.

