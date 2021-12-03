Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

