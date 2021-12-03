Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

INTC opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

