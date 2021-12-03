Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.43 Million Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,259 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ContextLogic were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $3.36 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $656,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,892,511 shares of company stock worth $10,776,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

