Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

