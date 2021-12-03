Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $219.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

