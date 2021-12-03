ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,182 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 626% compared to the typical volume of 438 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKQ. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKQ stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. 1,036,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,637. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

