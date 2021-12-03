ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,795,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $80.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

