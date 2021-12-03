Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $12,651,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $12,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $12,409,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total transaction of $3,286,042.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.15, for a total transaction of $9,053,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

