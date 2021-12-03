Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ARNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $85.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after acquiring an additional 880,841 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,709,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

