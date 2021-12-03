Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Trading 3.1% Higher

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.22 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.22 ($0.32). 8,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 84,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £7.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.21.

Arden Partners Company Profile (LON:ARDN)

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes and new issues; corporate broking and investor relations; equity sales and trading; equity research; and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Arden Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arden Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.