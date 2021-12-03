Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.19

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 25861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $169,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

