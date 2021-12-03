Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.19

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 25861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $169,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
