Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUV. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of FUV opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $348.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.38. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 389.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

