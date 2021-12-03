Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

