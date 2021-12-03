Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 814,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,086,054 shares.The stock last traded at $4.40 and had previously closed at $3.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

