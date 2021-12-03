Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 814,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,086,054 shares.The stock last traded at $4.40 and had previously closed at $3.20.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.
The firm has a market capitalization of $583.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
