Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Sells $108,900.00 in Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Gregory Alan Korbel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20.
Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.69. 634,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,285. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.13. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on APRE shares. Berenberg Bank cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.