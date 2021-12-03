Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Sells $108,900.00 in Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Alan Korbel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.69. 634,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,285. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.13. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APRE shares. Berenberg Bank cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

