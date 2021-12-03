Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

