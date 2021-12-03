Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 396.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.27%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

