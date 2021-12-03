APENFT Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Billion (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $306.45 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APENFT has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00240619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

