Antiample (XAMP) Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $4,995.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00244025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

