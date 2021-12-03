Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for significant long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. The recovery in energy demand in the domestic and international market created a favorable scenario for the firm's business. Thus, Antero will offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels. However, the company is facing great uncertainty owing to the pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Also, its lack of geographic diversification is concerning. As such, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can hamper growth.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of AR stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

