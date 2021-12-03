Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.26 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $554.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

