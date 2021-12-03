Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,424.22

Anpario plc (LON:ANP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,424.22 ($18.61) and traded as low as GBX 646.27 ($8.44). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 651 ($8.51), with a volume of 8,611 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £151.28 million and a PE ratio of 34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 600.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,424.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Anpario’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Anpario Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

