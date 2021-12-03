Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,300 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 556,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 259,147 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANIK shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $572.86 million, a P/E ratio of -96.78, a PEG ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

