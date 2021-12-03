Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The stock has a market cap of C$789,975.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.