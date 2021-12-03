Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.21 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $32,662.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00239348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Anchor

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

