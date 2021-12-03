Analyzing Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -23.79% -41.89% -17.55% Alteryx -22.97% -18.89% -5.74%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zuora and Alteryx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67 Alteryx 0 3 8 0 2.73

Zuora presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Alteryx has a consensus target price of $108.27, suggesting a potential upside of 66.57%. Given Alteryx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Zuora.

Volatility and Risk

Zuora has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alteryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zuora and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $305.42 million 8.01 -$73.17 million ($0.64) -30.67 Alteryx $495.31 million 8.85 -$24.37 million ($1.80) -36.11

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alteryx beats Zuora on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

