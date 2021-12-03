Analyzing ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) & MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MiX Telematics and ION Acquisition Corp 2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 2 0 3.00 ION Acquisition Corp 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiX Telematics presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.50%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than ION Acquisition Corp 2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of ION Acquisition Corp 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and ION Acquisition Corp 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 8.97% 9.98% 7.15% ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiX Telematics and ION Acquisition Corp 2’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $126.89 million 2.21 $14.60 million $0.57 20.30 ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than ION Acquisition Corp 2.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats ION Acquisition Corp 2 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About ION Acquisition Corp 2

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

