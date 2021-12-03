Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Price Target at $24.29

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. 1,540,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 32,298 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $8,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

