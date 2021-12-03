Analysts Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 134

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 134 ($1.75).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 81.94 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £626.88 million and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 53.15 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

In other news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,746.54).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

