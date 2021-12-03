Analysts Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Target Price at $92.67

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

SSREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of SSREF stock remained flat at $$98.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $83.60 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.